Friday, July 08, 2022

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s health is improving, says RJD leader Misa Bharti

Earlier this week, the former Bihar CM, who has been staying at the residence of his wife Rabri Devi, tripped while climbing the stairs.

July 8, 2022 2:31:07 pm
lalu prasad yadavRecent photo of former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav. (Photo: Dr Misa Bharti/ @MisaBharti/ Twitter)

The health of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was hospitalised with severe injuries and airlifted to AIIMS on Wednesday, is improving.

Rajya Sabha MP and RJD leader Misa Bharti tweeted on Friday, “Respected Shri Lalu Prasad ji’s health is improving a lot due to your prayers and good medical care from AIIMS Delhi. Now your Lalu ji is able to sit up from the bed. Can stand with support. Who knows better than @laluprasadrjd ji the art of coming out from every trouble!”

Bharti further urged to not pay attention to rumours regarding Yadav’s health. “Lalu ji’s condition is much better now because of your morale and all your prayers. Please don’t pay attention to rumours,” she said.

Earlier this week, the former Bihar CM, who has been staying at the residence of his wife Rabri Devi, tripped while climbing the stairs. He was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he was found to have fractured his shoulder and injured his back.

