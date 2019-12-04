Lalu Prasad Yadav files nomination for RJD chief’s post from jail

RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Tuesday filed his nomination to become his party’s national president for an 11th consecutive term, putting to rest speculation about his transferring power to his son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

Advertising

Lalu filed his nomination from jail, with sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap Yadav, along with Bihar RJD chief Jagdanand Singh and senior leaders Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and Ramchandra Purve present.

As no other party leader has filed their nomination, Lalu is set to become national president unopposed. The formal announcement would be made during the party’s national council on December 9.

Tejashwi, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, said, “My father may not be able to be present here physically, (but) he dwells in hearts of millions of people of Bihar.”

Advertising

Explained Keeping the flock together While LJP patron and Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan transferred power to son Chirag Paswan by making him national president of the party, Lalu Prasad cannot afford to do so for his younger son Tejashwi. Lalu has already seen the rebellious activities of his elder son Tej Pratap during the last Lok Sabha polls and does not want to give any advantage to the JD(U) or BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls in Bihar, scheduled for 2020. For the RJD chief, the challenge is to keep both his family and party united.

Tej Pratap said, “I stick to my stand of working for making my Arjun (Tejashwi) the chief minister. My limited involvement in political activities of late is because of my engagement with court cases.”

However, a senior RJD leader said, “Lalu Prasad continued to remain national president to help prevent any division in the party. Making Tejashwi national president ahead of the 2020 Assembly polls could have only sharpened the differences between the two brothers. Lalu Prasad wanted to be in full control.”

The leader said another choice for the national president’s post was that of Lalu’ wife and former CM Rabri Devi. “But Lalu Prasad avoided giving any message of power shift despite his failing health. The idea is to keep Tej and Tejashwi united,” said the leader.