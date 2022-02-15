Lalu Prasad Yadav convicted in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case by special CBI court

A special CBI court Tuesday declared Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav guilty in a case pertaining to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from Doranda Treasury when he was the Bihar chief minister in the 1990s. The court had reserved its verdict in the case on January 29 after hearing arguments.

This is the final case against Prasad, who has previously been convicted in four cases in connection with the fodder scam.

The illegal withdrawal of public funds from government treasuries in undivided Bihar came to be known as the fodder scam. It was unearthed in 1996 after a raid at the Animal Husbandry Department.