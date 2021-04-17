Lalu Prasad gets bail in Dumka treasury case, likely to walk out of prison

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad was Saturday granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in a case linked to the fodder scam. The party, in a statement on Twitter, confirmed the news.

The case pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996. Lalu was sentenced to 14 years on March 24, 2018.

The former Bihar chief minister, who was convicted in four cases related to the fodder scam, has already secured bail in the other three cases, and is likely to walk out of prison.

Niraj Ravi, Assisting Counsel to the CBI lawyer, said Lalu secured bail as “half the tenure already served”.

Lalu is currently admitted in AIIMS hospital, New Delhi.