Lalu Prasad Yadav admitted in Mumbai hospital due to ‘failing health’

A month after he underwent fistula surgery, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav was admitted to the Asian Heart Institute in Mumbai due to “failing health” late on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, son Tejashwi Yadav said his father was kept under “around-the-clock monitoring and continuous medical care” of a team of doctors. He tweeted, “Visited my ailing father admitted in Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai due to various diseases. Perturbed to see his failing health and increased infection. Praying that he may recover soon under the around-the-clock monitoring & continuous medical care of specialist doctors.”

Visited my ailing father admitted in Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai due to various diseases. Perturbed to see his falling health & increased infection. Praying that he may recover soon under the around-the-clock monitoring & continuous medical care of specialist doctors. pic.twitter.com/JY0Cr7RGlf — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 20, 2018

In June, the RJD supremo, who has been convicted in a number of fodder scams, underwent fistula surgery and spent 21 days at the Mumbai hospital. On June 29, the Jharkhand High Court extended his provisional bail for six weeks till August 17 on medical grounds.

The former Bihar chief minister was lodged in Birsa Munda Central Jail since December 23, when a special CBI court convicted and sentenced him for a three-and-half-year jail term in a fodder scam case. Subsequently, he has been sentenced to varying periods in different fodder scam cases.

