Lalu Prasad granted bail in fodder scam case: A timeline of events

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad is likely to be released from jail after being granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in a case linked to the fodder scam. The case pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996, when Lalu was chief minister of Bihar.

Lalu, 73, who was convicted in four cases related to the fodder scam, has already secured bail in the other three cases.

Lalu gets bail in fodder scam case: A timeline of events

January 1996: The scam comes into light after a raid conducted by Deputy Commissioner of Chaibasa Amit Khare at the Animal Husbandry Department.

March 1996: CBI roped in by the Patna High Court after increasing pressure to investigate the case. The CBI registers an FIR in the case at the time when both Bihar and Jharkhand were a unified state.

June 1997: Lalu Prasad named an accused in the case for the first time in the chargesheet filed by the CBI.

July 1997: Following the chargesheet and mounting pressure from the opposition, Lalu resigns as the chief minister and anoints his wife Rabri Devi to the top post.

July 1997: Following the resignation, Lalu surrenders in front of the CBI court and is sent to judicial custody.

April 2000: The duo surrenders to a CBI court in 2000. Rabri is able to get bail while Lalu stays in jail. A month later, Patna Hight Court grants him bail which is extended several times.

October 2001: Following the bifurcation of Bihar and formation of a new state, Jharkhand, the case is transferred to the Jharkhand High Court.

February 2002: Special CBI court begins trial in the fodder scam case.

December 2006: Lalu and Rabri are acquitted by a lower court in a case pertaining to Disproportionate Assets.

March 2012: CBI tightens its grip around the fodder scam and frames charges against Lalu Yadav and former CM Jagannath Mishra.

September 2013: Trial court convicts Lalu, Jagannath Mishra and 45 others in one of the six cases related to fodder scam. Lalu sent to Ranchi prison and his Lok Sabha membership was disqualified, debarred from contesting any election.

December 2013: Lalu granted bail from Supreme Court in the fodder scam case.

May 2017: Trial resumes in fodder scam case following orders from the Supreme Court to separately try them in Deoghar Treasury case.

December 23, 2017: Verdict out. CBI court finds Lalu and 15 others guilty, sent to Birsa Munda prison. Lalu now stands convicted in two of six cases in the fodder scam.

January 6, 2018: Lalu Yadav sentenced to 3.5 years in jail by a special court in Ranchi.

March 16, 2018: CBI special court defers judgment in the fourth case of multi-crore fodder scam against Lalu.

March 19, 2018: A court in Ranchi convicts Lalu in the fourth case linked to the fodder scam. However, his predecessor Jagannath Mishra is acquitted.

March 24, 2018: A Ranchi court sentences Lalu to 14 years in jail in the fourth case linked to the fodder scam. He is also fined Rs 60 lakh.

April 2019: Supreme Court dismisses the RJD chief’s bail petition. CBI had opposed the bail plea, claiming that Lalu may involved in political activities during the Lok Sabha polls if he is granted bail.

July 2019: Jharkhand High Court grants bail to Lalu in the fodder scam case related to the Deoghar treasury.

October 2020: Jharkhand High Court grants bail to Lalu in the fodder scam case related to the Chaibasa treasury.

December 2020: High Court defers Lalu’s bail plea hearing by six weeks following a request from his lawyer. Devarshi Mandal, Prasad’s counsel, says he needs six weeks to respond to a supplementary affidavit filed by CBI.

January 2021: Lalu admitted to AIIMS after his health condition deteriorates.

February 2021: High Court rejects Lalu’s bail plea in the Dumka treasury case. HC says the RJD supremo has to serve two more months in jail to complete half of the tenure of his total sentence and can reapply for bail after that.

April 2021: Lalu granted bail in Dumka treasury case.