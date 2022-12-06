scorecardresearch
BJP leaders praise Rohini Acharya for donating kidney to father Lalu Prasad Yadav

While Giriraj said Rohini had "set an example for future generations", Nishikant Dubey said "I would fight with god for not blessing me with a daughter".

Just before going to surgery, Acharya tweeted, “Ready to rock and roll (victory sign). Wish me good luck.” She added that “she did not wish for anything more than good health for her father”. (Twitter/@Rohiniacharya2)

A day after RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav successfully underwent a kidney transplant surgery in Singapore, BJP leaders Giriraj Singh and Nishikant Dubey showered praise on his daughter and donor Rohini Acharya. The father-daughter duo is said to be recovering well post-surgery.

BJP’s Giriraj Singh tweeted a picture of Rohini in the hospital, and said, “You have set an example for the future generations.”

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey was full of praise when he said, “After looking at Rohini Acharya, I would fight with god for not blessing me with a daughter.”

Lalu’s son and Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav had confirmed on Monday that both his father and sister were healthy after surgery. He also shared a video of the RJD chief in hospital.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, meanwhile, told reporters in Patna Tuesday that Lalu as fine after surgery. “He is fine. It’s a matter of happiness that everything went well. Doctors have also said that he is fine. I have also spoken to Tejashwi Yadav,” Nitish said.

Ahead of the surgery, Congress MP Manish Tewari had said, “Ultimately it boils down to your own flesh and blood . Kudos to Rohini Acharya.”

Lalu, 74, had been suffering from acute renal complications for some time and was advised a kidney transplant. Rohini stepped in to be his donor and it was also reportedly on her recommendation that the family zeroed in on Singapore for the surgery. Rohini moved to Singapore after her wedding to Rao Samresh Singh, who is an engineer. She has two sons and a daughter.

Just before going into surgery, Rohini had tweeted, “Ready to rock and roll (victory sign). Wish me good luck.” She added that “she did not wish for anything more than good health for her father”.

First published on: 06-12-2022 at 02:49:19 pm
