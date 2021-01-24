Lalu flown to AIIMS Delhi for treatment

RJD chief Lalu Prasad being shifted to AIIMS in Delhi from Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

RJD chief Lalu Prasad was on Saturday flown to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi for “high-level check-up and treatment”.

This comes after Lalu (72), a convict in fodder scam cases, complained of ill health in Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Ranchi, where he has been undergoing treatment.

Jharkhand Jail IG Birendra Bhushan said a board of doctors took stock of his ill-health and advised that he be shifted to AIIMS.

“For a high-level check-up and treatment at AIIMS after recommendation of RIMS doctors, Lalu Prasad has been sent for a month. At the end of the period, the Jail Superintendent will make him come back. If the situation arises, he may travel abroad for check-up subject to the discretion of AIIMS doctors. In case he cannot be admitted immediately, Tihar jail authorities are requested to take care of his security,” said Jail IG Birendra Bhushan.

After Lalu had complained of ill health, doctors at RIMS Ranchi had said that he had improved marginally and was currently stable. Doctors said he has tested negative for Covid-19.

RIMS Director Kameshwar Yadav said: “There is a small patch of pneumonic consolidation due to bacteria, not virus. From the distribution of patches, one can say it is favouring bacteria, not virus. It is consistent with the reports. He is on antibiotic and showing marginal improvement.”

Later in the evening, PTI reported that Lalu was admitted to AIIMS. “He has been admitted in the coronary care unit (CCU) of the cardiothoracic centre of AIIMS,” an official in Delhi said.