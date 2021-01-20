Lalitpur: Brahmin outfit seeks action over quote on school wall, headmaster suspended

The BSA suspended headmaster Anil Kumar Rahul, who is from a Dalit community, and assistant teacher Qadir Khan on Monday, while an inquiry report by the BEO is pending.

The headmaster and an assistant teacher of a government school in Lalitpur district have been suspended after a quote allegedly defaming Brahmins was found painted on the school wall and its photos went viral.

The district Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) and the Block Education Officer (BEO) went to the school on Sunday to inaugurate a smart class. The quote was seen in the photographs of the event.

The BSA suspended headmaster Anil Kumar Rahul, who is from a Dalit community, and assistant teacher Qadir Khan on Monday, while an inquiry report by the BEO is pending.

Some organisations also demanded action against the two administrative officials, accusing them of ignoring the quote.

District Magistrate Annavi Dineshkumar on Tuesday said the district administration removed the quote within hours of coming to know about it.

“On Sunday, there was the inauguration of a smart class at the school, and the BSA, along with local BEO Brijesh Singh, was there. There, this thing was written on the wall. As the photos of the inauguration were given to the press, from there it went on social media. Some people belonging to a local Brahmin organisation protested and gave a memorandum. Earlier, after it came to our notice, the quote was removed from the wall. Following the objection, the suspension was ordered on Monday. Based on the inquiry report further action will be taken,” he added.

Asked about reports of people demanding an FIR in connection with the incident, the magistrate said it can be considered after the inquiry report is submitted. An organisation called the Sarv Brahmin Mahamandal has written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, demanding legal action against the BSA and Brijesh Singh, accusing them of expressing happiness on seeing the quote.

BSA Ram Pravesh told The Indian Express, “The matter is viral on social media and things like this should never be done in a school by anyone as these things affect students… This particular school has both primary and junior high school classes.”

The official said the district administration does not know who allowed the quote to be written on the school wall.

“It will be clear following an investigation. We have suspended headmaster in-charge Anil Kumar Rahul and assistant teacher Qadir Khan. Before the merger, Khan was the headmaster of the primary school and Kumar was of the junior high school. I have also asked the Block Education officer of Mehrauni area to hold an inquiry in. The intention behind the step taken by these people will be clear after the probe,” he added.