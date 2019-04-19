Lalit Modi threatens to sue Rahul Gandhi for ‘all Modis are chor’ remark

Toggle Menu
Lalit Modi threatens to sue Rahul Gandhi for ‘all Modis are chor’ remarkhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/lalit-modi-says-will-sue-rahul-gandhi-for-all-modis-are-chor-remark-5683983/

Rahul Gandhi, at an election campaign in Kolar on April 13, had said why all thieves have Modi in their names.

Lalit Modi rahul gandhi all modis are chor
Former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi. (Source: File)

Taking offence to Congress president Rahul Gandhi calling ‘all Modis as chor’, former IPL chairman Lalit Modi Friday tweeted that he will take Gandhi to court in the UK and also accused the Gandhi family of “daylight looting” of India for five decades.

He wrote: “The #papu @rahulgandhi says “All MODI’s are CHOR’s”. Well he will be taken to court in the UK by Me. But reality is that the world knows 5 decades of daylight #looting of #India was and is done by none other than the #Gandhi #family @narendramodi.”

The tweet was posted with a video detailing the Bofors scam in which the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi of the Congress party had been named.

Rahul Gandhi, at an election campaign in Kolar on April 13, had said why all thieves have Modi in their names. He said: “I have a question. Why do all the thieves have Modi in their names whether be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi and Narendra Modi? We don’t know how many more such Modis will come out.”

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has also filed a defamation case in Patna against Rahul Gandhi for his speech.

