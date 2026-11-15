‘God Save The King’: Lalit Modi announces British citizenship, 16 years after he fled India

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chief Lalit Modi, who is in the UK for 16 years, announced on Saturday that he is now a British citizen, calling it a “very special and personal milestone”.

In a post on X, he informed about officially acquiring British citizenship, saying he chose this ‘special day’ to share this announcement on King Charles III’s birthday. He wrote: ‘God Save The King!’

Lalit Modi is wanted in India for multiple cases on charges of financial irregularities and money-laundering. He fled India in 2010 and has lived in the UK since.

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Modi said the United Kingdom has been his home for many years and expressed deep admiration for its people, institutions, traditions, and values.