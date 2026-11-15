‘God Save The King’: Lalit Modi announces British citizenship, 16 years after he fled India

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chief Lalit Modi, who is in the UK for 16 years, announced on Saturday that he is now a British citizen, calling it a “very special and personal milestone”.
In a post on X, he informed about officially acquiring British citizenship, saying he chose this ‘special day’ to share this announcement on King Charles III’s birthday. He wrote: ‘God Save The King!’
Lalit Modi is wanted in India for multiple cases on charges of financial irregularities and money-laundering. He fled India in 2010 and has lived in the UK since.
Modi said the United Kingdom has been his home for many years and expressed deep admiration for its people, institutions, traditions, and values.
🇬🇧 A PROUD MOMENT. A NEW CHAPTER.
Today, 14 November 2026, I had the honour of addressing the Oxford Union, where I publicly shared a very special and personal milestone.
I AM PROUD TO BE A BRITISH CITIZEN. 🇬🇧
On 15 September 2026, surrounded by family and friends, I celebrated my British citizenship at a ceremony that will always hold a special place in my heart.
The United Kingdom has been my home for many years. It is a country I have come to admire and appreciate deeply — its people, institutions, traditions and values.
Becoming British is a privilege and a responsibility that I embrace with pride, gratitude and a genuine sense of belonging.
My life’s journey has been shaped by different cultures and experiences, and I look forward to continuing to contribute positively to the country I proudly call home.
Thank you to my family, friends and everyone who has been part of this journey, and to the Oxford Union for providing such a memorable occasion to share this news.
A new chapter, with much to look forward to.
And on His Majesty King Charles III’s birthday, a particularly special day to share this moment.
God Save the King! 🇬🇧👑
Lalit Modi
Founder IPL
#BritishCitizen #OxfordUnion #UnitedKingdom #GodSaveTheKing
— Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) November 14, 2026
Describing citizenship as both a privilege and a responsibility, he pledged to continue contributing positively to the country. He also thanked his family, friends, and the Oxford Union, noting that sharing the news on King Charles III’s birthday made the day particularly special before signing off with “God Save the King!”.
Lalit Modi’s rise as the architect of the Indian Premier League
In 2008, Lalit Modi served as the driving force behind the launch of the Indian Premier League (IPL), successfully blending glamour with T20 cricket to create a global sporting powerhouse. He further proved the tournament’s international appeal in 2009 when he successfully relocated the entire season to South Africa due to general elections in India.
Relocated to London after BCCI suspension, life ban
Shortly after the 2010 IPL final, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) suspended Lalit Modi over allegations of misconduct, indiscipline, and financial irregularities linked to rigging bids for two new franchises, Pune and Kochi. Following an internal investigation, a BCCI committee found him guilty and imposed a life ban in 2013. Modi has since resided in London, repeatedly maintaining his innocence. In 2022, Modi announced that he is dating first Indian Miss Universe actress, Sushmita Sen.
Modi’s U-turn from ‘biggest fugitive’ to ‘I am not running’
In a video message posted on X in December 2025, Lalit Modi, along with Vijay Mallya said: ‘We are the biggest fugitives.’ However, in July 2026, Lalit Modi in an interview with news agency ANI, said that he is not running at all and that he is not a fugitive. He said that despite various charges, no criminal prosecution has resulted in any concrete conviction against him.
“If I was running, you would be picking me up somewhere or the other. The Indian government has a long arm. You can’t take on the government of India. And I don’t intend to. It’s not the government. It’s the media,” Lalit Modi said.
Mumbai court issued non-bailable arrest warrant in 2015
A special court in Mumbai had issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi in 2015 for his alleged involvement in a money-laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Indian law enforcement authorities are pursuing Lalit Modi’s extradition from the UK under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the India-UK Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty, including filing an application before the Special Court for a Letter of Request, to secure his return to India, told former Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj in a reply to the Rajya Sabha in 2016.