Lalit Modi claims UK citizenship; likely to hamper his extradition

- Tags:
- lalit modi
Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi, who left India in 2010, on Saturday took to social media to announce that he has recently acquired British citizenship after “many years” of calling the United Kingdom his home.
In his post, accompanied by images of the citizenship ceremony at a town hall in London back in September, Modi — wanted in India in connection with multiple cases involving financial irregularities and money-laundering — said he had chosen to publicly share the “very special and personal milestone” in his address at the Oxford Union.
Lalit Modi, who left India in May 2010 after being suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) amid allegations of financial irregularities in the IPL, had a non-bailable warrant issued against him by a special court in 2015 after he failed to respond to summons by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case.
It is believed that even if the “British citizenship” doesn’t block his extradition legally, it makes the process much more complicated in practical terms. As per a source, the India-UK extradition treaty does allow for extradition of British nationals as well, but Modi is now entitled to full legal protections as a citizen. For instance, he cannot be deported for immigration violation and can seek UK consular assistance and legal aid, the source said.
While there was no immediate reaction from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on this development, in June this year, when asked about Modi’s extradition timeline and the current status of his passport, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said, “The legal processes are continuing in the respective jurisdictions.”
In March 2025, it was reported that Modi had filed an application to surrender his Indian passport at the Indian High Commission in London. India does not permit dual citizenship and requires citizens to surrender their Indian passports upon acquiring another nationality.
When asked about this development, there was no response from the British High Commission in New Delhi.
According to a November 17, 2016 Rajya Sabha reply from the MEA, the Government of India had formally requested the Government of the United Kingdom to deport Lalit Modi to India as early as in November 2012. A special PMLA court in Mumbai had issued a non-bailable warrant against him in August 2015.
In March last year, Modi had acquired the citizenship of the Pacific Island nation of Vanuatu through the investment route, even though it was later cancelled upon India’s request.
However, as per another source, it is unlikely that the UK will move to cancel his citizenship, even as the specific case can be scrutinised. However, New Delhi will now have to file a stronger case with charge-sheeted offences that meet the UK’s threshold, the source added.
In his post on Saturday, Lalit Modi said, “The United Kingdom has been my home for many years. It is a country I have come to admire and appreciate deeply – its people, institutions, traditions and values.” He described his British citizenship as a “privilege and a responsibility” that he would “embrace with pride, gratitude and a genuine sense of belonging.”
Modi’s post concluded with a reference to his announcement coinciding with the 78th birthday of King Charles III, which fell on November 14. “And on His Majesty King Charles III’s birthday, a particularly special day to share this moment. God Save the King!” he posted.