Lalit Modi claims UK citizenship; likely to hamper his extradition

Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi, who left India in 2010, on Saturday took to social media to announce that he has recently acquired British citizenship after “many years” of calling the United Kingdom his home.

In his post, accompanied by images of the citizenship ceremony at a town hall in London back in September, Modi — wanted in India in connection with multiple cases involving financial irregularities and money-laundering — said he had chosen to publicly share the “very special and personal milestone” in his address at the Oxford Union.

Lalit Modi, who left India in May 2010 after being suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) amid allegations of financial irregularities in the IPL, had a non-bailable warrant issued against him by a special court in 2015 after he failed to respond to summons by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case.