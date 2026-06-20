Lalgarh (Bikaner)-Sabarmati Express launch: Train number, route, stops, frequency, time table

2 min readJun 20, 2026 08:14 PM IST
Lalgarh-Sabarmati Express train launch: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is set to flag off a new express train connecting Lalgarh in Rajasthan with Sabarmati in Gujarat on June 21. This new train is expected to further improve rail connectivity and travel experience between the two states. It is also likely to to boost regional development, economic activity and cultural exchange between the two states.
According to Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NWR, the new express train will run as Inaugural Special on Sunday (June 21). It will operate as train number 04707 and will depart from Bikaner at 09:45 hrs and arrive at Sabarmati at 23:50 hrs.
Lalgarh-Sabarmati Express: Train number, Route
The Lalgarh-Sabarmati Express will operate as train number 19408, while Sabarmati-Lalgarh Express will run as train number 19407. The Lalgarh-Sabarmati-Lalgarh Express will run via Jalore.
Lalgarh-Sabarmati Express Train: Stoppages
During its journey between Lalgarh and Sabarmati, train number 19407/19408 will stop at 17 stations. These are: Mehsana, Patan, Bhildi, Dhanera, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalore, Mokalsar, Samdari, Luni, Jodhpur, Gotan, Merta Road, Nagaur, Nokha and Bikaner.
Lalgarh-Bikaner-Sabarmati Express Train: Frequency, Composition
The Lalgarh-Sabarmati Express will operate daily. It will have 23 coaches including 1 First AC, 3 Second AC, 5 Third AC, 2 Third AC Economy, 6 Sleeper Class, 4 General Class and 2 Power Car.
Lalgarh-Bikaner-Sabarmati Express Train: Commercial service, Timetable
The commercial service of train number 19407, the Sabarmati-Lalgarh Daily Express, will commence on June 22. It will depart from Sabarmati daily at 17:55 hrs and arrive at Lalgarh at 08:10 hrs the next day.
Similarly, the service of train number 19408 Lalgarh-Sabarmati Daily Express, will commence on June 23. It will depart from Lalgarh daily at 21:05 hrs and arrive at Sabarmati at 11:30 hrs, the next day.
🡆 Train 19407 — Sabarmati → Lalgarh Daily
|Station
|Arrival
|Departure
|Sabarmati
|—
|17:55
|Mehsana
|18:48
|18:50
|Patan
|19:25
|19:27
|Bhildi
|20:40
|20:45
|Dhanera
|21:23
|21:25
|Raniwara
|21:51
|21:54
|Marwar Bhinmal
|22:22
|22:25
|Modran
|23:02
|23:05
|Jalore
|23:32
|23:35
|Mokalsar
|00:10
|00:13
|Samdari
|00:55
|01:00
|Luni
|01:44
|01:47
|Jodhpur
|02:40
|02:50
|Gotan
|03:56
|03:58
|Merta Road
|04:13
|04:18
|Nagaur
|04:55
|05:00
|Nokha
|05:48
|05:50
|Bikaner
|07:30
|07:40
|Lalgarh
|08:10
|—
🡄 Train 19408 — Lalgarh → Sabarmati Daily
|Station
|Arrival
|Departure
|Lalgarh
|—
|21:05
|Bikaner
|21:25
|21:35
|Nokha
|22:26
|22:28
|Nagaur
|23:10
|23:15
|Merta Road
|00:02
|00:07
|Gotan
|00:26
|00:28
|Jodhpur
|01:20
|01:30
|Luni
|02:07
|02:10
|Samdari
|03:05
|03:10
|Mokalsar
|03:44
|03:47
|Jalore
|04:34
|04:37
|Modran
|05:04
|05:07
|Marwar Bhinmal
|05:44
|05:47
|Raniwara
|06:12
|06:15
|Dhanera
|07:18
|07:20
|Bhildi
|08:40
|08:45
|Patan
|09:21
|09:23
|Mehsana
|09:58
|10:00
|Sabarmati
|11:30
|—