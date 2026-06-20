Lalgarh (Bikaner)-Sabarmati Express launch: Train number, route, stops, frequency, time table

The Lalgarh-Sabarmati Express will improve rail connectivity between Rajasthan and Gujarat. Check its route, stops, frequency and timings.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readJun 20, 2026 08:14 PM IST
The Lalgarh (Bikaner)-Sabarmati Express is set to strengthen rail connectivity between Rajasthan and Gujarat. (Image: Ministry of Railways)The Lalgarh (Bikaner)-Sabarmati Express is set to strengthen rail connectivity between Rajasthan and Gujarat. (Image: Ministry of Railways)
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Lalgarh-Sabarmati Express train launch: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is set to flag off a new express train connecting Lalgarh in Rajasthan with Sabarmati in Gujarat on June 21. This new train is expected to further improve rail connectivity and travel experience between the two states. It is also likely to to boost regional development, economic activity and cultural exchange between the two states.

According to Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NWR, the new express train will run as Inaugural Special on Sunday (June 21). It will operate as train number 04707 and will depart from Bikaner at 09:45 hrs and arrive at Sabarmati at 23:50 hrs.

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Lalgarh-Sabarmati Express: Train number, Route

The Lalgarh-Sabarmati Express will operate as train number 19408, while Sabarmati-Lalgarh Express will run as train number 19407. The Lalgarh-Sabarmati-Lalgarh Express will run via Jalore.

Lalgarh-Sabarmati Express Train: Stoppages

During its journey between Lalgarh and Sabarmati, train number 19407/19408 will stop at 17 stations. These are: Mehsana, Patan, Bhildi, Dhanera, Raniwara, Marwar Bhinmal, Modran, Jalore, Mokalsar, Samdari, Luni, Jodhpur, Gotan, Merta Road, Nagaur, Nokha and Bikaner.

Lalgarh-Bikaner-Sabarmati Express Train: Frequency, Composition

The Lalgarh-Sabarmati Express will operate daily. It will have 23 coaches including 1 First AC, 3 Second AC, 5 Third AC, 2 Third AC Economy, 6 Sleeper Class, 4 General Class and 2 Power Car.

Lalgarh-Bikaner-Sabarmati Express Train: Commercial service, Timetable

The commercial service of train number 19407, the Sabarmati-Lalgarh Daily Express, will commence on June 22. It will depart from Sabarmati daily at 17:55 hrs and arrive at Lalgarh at 08:10 hrs the next day.

Similarly, the service of train number 19408 Lalgarh-Sabarmati Daily Express, will commence on June 23. It will depart from Lalgarh daily at 21:05 hrs and arrive at Sabarmati at 11:30 hrs, the next day.

Sabarmati–Lalgarh Daily Express

Train No. 19407 / 19408 | Full Schedule (Translated)
🡆 Train 19407 — Sabarmati → Lalgarh  Daily
StationArrivalDeparture
Sabarmati17:55
Mehsana18:4818:50
Patan19:2519:27
Bhildi20:4020:45
Dhanera21:2321:25
Raniwara21:5121:54
Marwar Bhinmal22:2222:25
Modran23:0223:05
Jalore23:3223:35
Mokalsar00:1000:13
Samdari00:5501:00
Luni01:4401:47
Jodhpur02:4002:50
Gotan03:5603:58
Merta Road04:1304:18
Nagaur04:5505:00
Nokha05:4805:50
Bikaner07:3007:40
Lalgarh08:10
🡄 Train 19408 — Lalgarh → Sabarmati  Daily
StationArrivalDeparture
Lalgarh21:05
Bikaner21:2521:35
Nokha22:2622:28
Nagaur23:1023:15
Merta Road00:0200:07
Gotan00:2600:28
Jodhpur01:2001:30
Luni02:0702:10
Samdari03:0503:10
Mokalsar03:4403:47
Jalore04:3404:37
Modran05:0405:07
Marwar Bhinmal05:4405:47
Raniwara06:1206:15
Dhanera07:1807:20
Bhildi08:4008:45
Patan09:2109:23
Mehsana09:5810:00
Sabarmati11:30
Translated from Hindi source schedule | * All timings are in local/24-hour format.
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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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