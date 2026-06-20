Lalgarh (Bikaner)-Sabarmati Express launch: Train number, route, stops, frequency, time table

The Lalgarh (Bikaner)-Sabarmati Express is set to strengthen rail connectivity between Rajasthan and Gujarat. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Lalgarh-Sabarmati Express train launch: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is set to flag off a new express train connecting Lalgarh in Rajasthan with Sabarmati in Gujarat on June 21. This new train is expected to further improve rail connectivity and travel experience between the two states. It is also likely to to boost regional development, economic activity and cultural exchange between the two states.

According to Amit Sudarshan, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NWR, the new express train will run as Inaugural Special on Sunday (June 21). It will operate as train number 04707 and will depart from Bikaner at 09:45 hrs and arrive at Sabarmati at 23:50 hrs.