Lalan Singh replaces R C P Singh as JD(U) president

JD(U) MP Rajiv Ranjan, better known as Lalan Singh, was on Saturday chosen as its national president at the party’s national executive meeting here, sources said.
Singh replaces R C P Singh, who offered to step down as he has been inducted as a Cabinet minister in the Modi government.
Lalan Singh, a Bhumihar MP from Munger Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar, has long been a close confidant of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the main face of his party.
