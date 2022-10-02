PM Modi, President Murmu pay tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary

Marking Lal Bahadur Shastri’s birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu paid tributes to the former PM at Vijay Ghat on Sunday.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh also paid their tributes at Vijay Ghat.

Over Twitter, PM Modi shared glimpses from a gallery on Shastri at the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in Delhi. Encouraging people to visit the museum, PM Modi added that the gallery was a testament to Shastri’s accomplishments as Prime Minister.

Today, on Shastri Ji’s Jayanti I am also sharing some glimpses from his gallery in the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in Delhi, which showcases his life journey and accomplishments as PM. Do visit the Museum… pic.twitter.com/09yi9FWQSs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2022

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, meanwhile, said that Shastri’s words ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ continue to inspire and act as a guiding force in the process of nation-building.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, too, paid homage to Shastri. He said that Shastri’s push toward the Green Revolution saved the country from food shortage.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi & Former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri on the occasion of their birth anniversary pic.twitter.com/kF80kz7MBq — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2022

