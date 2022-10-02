scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 02, 2022

PM Modi, President Murmu pay tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary

Over Twitter, PM Modi shared glimpses from a gallery on Shastri at the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in Delhi and encouraged people to visit the museum.

A Screengrab from PM Modi paying tributes to Lal Bahadur Shastri (ANI)

Marking Lal Bahadur Shastri’s birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu paid tributes to the former PM at Vijay Ghat on Sunday.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and former PM Manmohan Singh also paid their tributes at Vijay Ghat.

Over Twitter, PM Modi shared glimpses from a gallery on Shastri at the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya in Delhi. Encouraging people to visit the museum, PM Modi added that the gallery was a testament to Shastri’s accomplishments as Prime Minister.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, meanwhile, said that Shastri’s words ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ continue to inspire and act as a guiding force in the process of nation-building.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, too, paid homage to Shastri. He said that Shastri’s push toward the Green Revolution saved the country from food shortage.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur also paid tributes to the statues of Lal Bahadur Shastri and Mahatma Gandhi

First published on: 02-10-2022 at 10:09:30 am
