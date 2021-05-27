‘Anti-people’, ‘anti-democratic’: Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi on Lakshadweep row

In his letter to PM Modi, Gandhi asserted that the provisions undermine the "ecological sanctity" of the Lakshadweep island. (File Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Thursday termed the slew of proposals in the Lakshadweep Administrator’s draft regulations as “anti-people”, “anti-democratic” and “draconian”, in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Demanding the Prime Minister’s intervention in the matter, Gandhi stated that Administrator Praful Patel had “unilaterally proposed sweeping changes without duly consulting elected representatives or the public”, sparking protests across the Union Territory.

“Livelihood security and sustainable development are being sacrificed for short-term commercial gains,” Gandhi said, referring to proposals like the establishment of a development authority with powers to acquire land for development purposes.



Gandhi asserted that the provisions undermine the “ecological sanctity” of the island and “severely limit legal recourse available to affected persons”.

He also condemned the provision, which disqualifies panchayat poll aspirants with more than two children, as “anti-democratic”.

Gandhi went on to call out other regulations, like the introduction of an anti-goonda Act in the island territory where the crime rate is very low, and Lakshadweep Animals Preservation Regulation, which seeks to ban beef in an area where Muslims make over 90 per cent of the population.

Gandhi claimed this was a “deliberate assault on the cultural and religious fabric of the local community”.

“The attempt to cut ties with Beypore port strikes at the close historical and cultural ties with Kerala,” he added.

Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan too had expressed concern regarding the provisions cleared by Patel, stating, “Such acts cannot be accepted. Kerala has long-standing ties with Lakshadweep. There is a bid to destroy that. Persons concerned should keep away from such a narrow-minded approach.”

Gandhi also said, “It is pertinent to mention that despite the pandemic, the administration demolished structures used by the fisherfolk, fired contractual workers in various government departments, and relaxed quarantine norms that led to a lethal spike in Covid cases.”

He called the regulations “draconian”, which “penalise dissent and undermine grassroots democracy”, and demanding they be withdrawn.



Earlier, Gandhi had tweeted his support to the people of Lakshadweep, stating that the Union Territory “is India’s jewel in the ocean”, and “the ignorant bigots in power are destroying it”.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, too, on Tuesday said the “BJP government and its administration have no business to destroy its heritage, to harass the people of Lakshadweep or to impose arbitrary restrictions and rules on them.”