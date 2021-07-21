Lakshadweep reforms: Administration objects to dropping sedition case against filmmaker

After obtaining bail from the HC, the Lakshadweep-based film maker, who has been at the forefront of agitations against the proposed reforms for the island, had moved a petition seeking that the FIR be quashed.

Objecting to film-maker Aisha Sultana’s plea seeking quashing of the sedition case against her, the Lakshadweep administration on Tuesday told Kerala High Court she had not been cooperating with the probe and her financial transactions are not transparent.

Last month, Lakshadweep police had registered the sedition case against Sultana based on her statement in a TV channel debate saying the Union Government had used the Covid-19 pandemic as a bio weapon against the people of Union Territory of Lakshadweep.

Opposing the petition, Union Government senior standing counsel S Manu submitted a statement before court saying, “She raised several baseless allegations against police after filing the petition in the court and indulged in a malicious campaign against the police through the media.”