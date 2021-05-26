Recall Lakshadweep Administrator: Congress, Left

Administrator Praful Patel said the Lakshadweep islands have not witnessed development in 70 years since Independence and his administration was only trying to develop it.

Accusing Lakshadweep Administrator Praful Patel of destroying the heritage of the island territory, harassing its people and imposing arbitrary rules, the Congress and Left on Tuesday demanded his immediate recall.

Several draft regulations for Lakshadweep cleared by the Administrator have triggered outrage. The proposals include a ban on beef to disqualification of panchayat poll aspirants with more than two children, introduction of an anti-goonda Act and establishment of a development authority with powers to acquire land.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “The BJP government and its administration have no business to destroy this heritage, to harass the people of Lakshadweep or to impose arbitrary restrictions and rules on them.”

CPI general secretary D Raja said the “BJP government at the Centre has been misusing the constitutional authorities, including the Governors, to implement its Hindutva agenda”. “Lakshadweep is an island and the majority of the population there is of Muslims. The administrator has started dictating what the people of the island should eat.”