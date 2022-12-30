scorecardresearch
Citing national security, Lakshadweep admin prohibits entry into 17 uninhabited islands

The December 28 decision by the administration has been taken to prevent terror or smuggling activities out of these uninhabited islands which have temporary structures for housing labourers for harvesting coconuts.

The District Magistrate of Lakshadweep has issued a proclamation under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) prohibiting entry of people into the 17 uninhabited islands without prior permission of the sub-divisional magistrate. (File Photo: Twitter/@juhiesingh)
The Lakshadweep Administration has prohibited entry without prior permission into 17 uninhabited islands of the archipelago citing national security and public safety concerns.

The administration, in its order, has cited apprehensions that among the labourers there could also be persons who engage in illegal, anti-social and anti-national activities, like smuggling or hiding weapons or narcotics in these islands

