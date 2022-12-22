Lakshadweep is not connected properly with the mainland: BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agarwal

BJP MP Radha Mohan Das Agarwal Asked the centre to ensure Lakshadweep is connected with the mainland by regular flights. He speaks to Liz Mathew on the issue.

You raised the issue of a lack of connectivity to the Lakshadweep islands…

Lakshadweep is a strategically important place for India. it is near strategic points of Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Recently, we found Jamaat-e-Islami working there, and some PFI units are also there. The majority of residents there are Muslims, and they are nationalists. They are not connected properly with the mainland. These islands are 200-500 km away.

What was your demand?

Most people from Lakshadweep travel to Kerala for medical care, higher education and even shopping and recreation. But there is only one flight from Agatti to Kochi, and that also is just a 72-seater one. More than 1,000 people would come to the mainland if there is a regular flight service. People there are also not getting proper treatment. So, I demanded regular flight services between Kochi and Agatti — at least 5-6 flights daily.

You also mentioned connectivity between the islands…

Lakshadweep consists of several islands, and the people in these islands are related to each other. But there is no regular connectivity between them… My contention is that Lakshadweep needs UDAN (Central scheme to connect under-serviced air routes) services. We can even use large helicopters instead of planes, since the islands have helipads.

You are a Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh. Why are you raising the issue of Lakshadweep?

I have been made in-charge of the Lakshadweep BJP organisation. I went to Agatti and Kavaratti for two days. I could see their problems myself. I am going to meet civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tomorrow (Thursday) for a detailed discussion. I have already met him once and discussed it.

Advertisement

There were protests on the islands against some development proposals made by the administration. Did anyone raise that issue with you ?

Some people have told me about their issues, and I had a discussion with the administrator. We are trying to find out solution for many issues. Some problems are already sorted out.