Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Lakshadweep in SC against suspension of MP’s conviction by Kerala HC

Former Lakshadweep MP P P Mohammed Faizal. (File Photo)
Lakshadweep in SC against suspension of MP's conviction by Kerala HC
The Lakshadweep administration on Monday approached the Supreme Court challenging the Kerala High Court’s January 25 order wherein it had suspended Lok Sabha member P P Mohammed Faizal’s conviction and sentencing in an attempt-to-murder case.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned it before a bench presided by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and the court agreed to hear it next week.

In Political Pulse |Survivor of many a row, Lakshadweep MP gets fresh lease of life in attempt to murder case

On January 11, the Kavaratti Sessions Court sentenced Faizal and three others to 10-year jail and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each, for attempting to kill Mohammed Salih, son-in-law of Congress leader and former Union Minister late P M Sayeed, during the 2009 Lok Sabha polls.

Subsequently, the Election Commission on January 18 declared elections to the vacant Assembly and parliamentary seats, including Lakshadweep that had fallen vacant following the MP’s conviction.

However, on January 25, the Kerala HC suspended Faizal’s conviction and sentencing, noting that the Lok Sabha elections were only one-and-a-half years away and a “bypoll at this juncture would lead to wasteful expenditure”.

Pointing out that the consequence of not suspending the conviction will be “drastic”, the HC said “the cumbersome process of elections will have to be started, and the exorbitant cost of a parliamentary election will have to be borne by the nation and indirectly by the people of this country. The enormity of administrative exercises required for the conduct of an election will inevitably lead to various developmental activities in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep coming to a halt for a few weeks at least. Despite all these exercises and financial burdens, the maximum period for which the elected candidate can function will be only a period less than 15 months”.

First published on: 30-01-2023 at 21:51 IST
