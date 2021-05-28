Lakshadweep draft proposals: Venkaiah, Kerala Governor urged to intervene

Administrator Praful Patel said the Lakshadweep islands have not witnessed development in 70 years since Independence and his administration was only trying to develop it.

Former administrator of Lakshadweep Wajahat Habibullah, former NCW chairperson Mohini Giri and former Planning Commission member Syeda Hameed have sought intervention of Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan in halting implementation of the controversial proposals initiated in Lakshadweep.

In a letter, they urged the constitutional offices to seek a review of the proposals and consultation with local bodies.

“The changes being proposed are stated to be for the ‘welfare of the human community’, which means a thorough consultative process by the said ‘human community’. Programmes being planned need a vision that takes into consideration a consultative approach rather than be imposed from the top,” they wrote.

Pointing out that the social fabric in Lakshadweep is “built on an ecosystem based economy linked to fishing and anchored in the cooperation, tolerance, acceptance and mutual dependence which exists there,” they said in the letter to Naidu: “..We look up to you to set things right in the coral islands where each citizen has equal rights to options of livelihood”

Lakshadweep has captured national attention after people there launched a social media campaign against the proposed regulations initiatives by its new Administrator, Praful Khoda Patel.

The campaign has been intensified with political leaders in Kerala seeking the Centre’s immediate intervention into the matter and recall the administrator.