Tuesday, July 06, 2021
Lakshadweep administration rejects plea of Left party MPs to visit islands

By: PTI | Kochi |
Updated: July 6, 2021 2:01:20 pm
Lakshadweep has been witnessing a series of protests by residents for the past few weeks against Administrator Praful Khoda Patel's decision to implement reform measures in the islands. (File photo)

The Lakshadweep administration has rejected the application of eight Left MPs seeking entry permit to the islands, citing that their visit will “certainly disturb” the calm and peaceful atmosphere there.

The lawmakers included Elamaram Kareem, V Sivadasan, Binoy Viswam, M V Shreyams Kumar, K Somaprasad and John Brittas (Rajya Sabha) and Lok Sabha MPs Thomas Chazhikadan and A M Ariff.

Two days ago, the administration had rejected the application of Congress MPs Hibi Eden and TN Prathapan seeking entry into Lakshadweep, citing the same reasons.

In his order issued on Monday, Lakshadweep collector Asker Ali said the visit of parliamentarians to the islands “for political activities will certainly disturb the calm and peaceful atmosphere in the islands and it will be against the interest of the general public, public order and security of the Union Territory”.

Lakshadweep has been witnessing a series of protests by residents for the past few weeks against Administrator Praful Khoda Patel’s decision to implement reform measures in the islands.

The Save Lakshadweep Forum (SLF), a platform of protesters, has alleged that the measures were being implemented without taking people of islands into confidence.

Accusing the administration of going ahead with the “anti-people reform measures” in the islands, the SLF has said they would continue their protest till such measures are withdrawn.

