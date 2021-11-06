‘Lakhs of families forced to use chulhas’: Rahul Gandhi on rising LPG prices

Updated: November 6, 2021 2:20:38 pm
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Saturday slammed the Centre for a rise in the price of LPG and said lakhs of families have been forced to use ‘chulhas’ due to the spiraling prices.
In a tweet, Rahul said, “Miles away from the rhetoric of development, lakhs of families are forced to use chulhas. Modi ji’s vehicle of development is running in reverse gear and its brakes have failed too.”
विकास के जुमलों से कोसों दूर,
लाखों परिवार चूल्हा फूंकने पर मजबूर।
मोदी जी के विकास की गाड़ी रिवर्स गियर में है और ब्रेक भी फ़ेल हैं।#PriceHike pic.twitter.com/IwEUBUe0un
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 6, 2021
Rahul also tweeted a screenshot of a news article which talked of a survey that showed 42% people in villages have stopped using LPG cylinders due to rising fuel costs and have gone back to using firewood.
Ahead of Diwali on November 1, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were hiked by Rs 266 while domestic cylinder prices were hiked last month.
