Lakhimpur violence case: Union minister’s son Ashish Mishra walks out of jail on bail

Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, walked out of jail on Tuesday evening after being granted bail in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case last week.

Ashish, the accused in the case related to the deaths of four farmers and a journalist in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, was released from prison after fulfilling bail conditions pronounced by the Allahabad High Court.

#WATCH Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case released on bail pic.twitter.com/11f2CmyFCc — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022

Granting him bail, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had stated that “no firearm injury” was found on anyone and “there might be a possibility that the driver tried to speed up the vehicle to save himself, on account of which, the incident had taken place”.

“The crux of all the statements of the witnesses… recorded by the Investigating Officer… is that the applicant was sitting in the Thar vehicle and he was saying to his driver to hit the protesters,” the court had said in its order.

“Considering the facts and circumstances of the case in toto, it is evident that as per the FIR, role of firing was assigned to the applicant for killing the protesters, but during the course of investigation, no such firearm injuries were found either on the body of any of the deceased or on the body of any injured person,” it had said.

“Thereafter, the prosecution alleged that the applicant provoked the driver of the vehicle for crushing the protesters; however, the driver along with two others who were in the vehicle, had been killed by the protesters. It is further evident that during the course of investigation, notice was issued to the applicant and he appeared before the Investigating Officer. It is also evident that the chargesheet has already been filed. In such circumstances, this court is of the view that the applicant is entitled to be released on bail,” it said.

On October 3 last year, a convoy of three SUVs, including a Thar owned by Ajay Mishra, ran over a group of protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. Four farmers, Lovepreet Singh (20), Daljeet Singh (35), Nachattar Singh (60) and Gurvinder Singh (19), and a journalist, Raman Kashyap (30), died and several others were injured.

In the violence that followed, two BJP leaders, Shubham Mishra (26) and Shyam Sunder (40), and the driver of the Thar vehicle, Hariom Mishra (35), were killed. The mob also set ablaze two vehicles, including the Thar.

(With inputs from PTI)