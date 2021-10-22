scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 22, 2021
MUST READ

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union minister’s son Ashish Mishra remanded in police custody again

Ashish Mishra is the main accused in the murder of four farmers and a journalist who were allegedly run over by a convoy of SUVs, including a Thar jeep owned by his father and Union minister Ajay Mishra.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 22, 2021 8:43:35 pm
Lakhimpur kheri, Lakhimpur kheri violence, UP SIT, Ashish mishra remanded, Accused in lakhimpur kheri case, Indian express, Indian express news, India newsAshish Mishra at the Crime Branch office in Lakhimpur on Saturday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastava)

Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, was on Friday remanded in police custody for two days in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. This is the second time that Ashish was remanded in police custody by Lakhimpur Kheri’s Chief Judicial Magistrate Chinta Ram.

With fresh evidence emerging during its investigation into the Lakhimpur Kheri case, the Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday sought three-day police custody of Ashish, a prime accused, and three others. The request came after the SIT identified drivers and several occupants of the three SUVs, which ran over protesting farmers on the day of the incident, killing four of them and a journalist. Three others were killed in the subsequent violence.

Also read |Lakhimpur Kheri case: SIT head gets new posting

According to SIT’s request, the other three accused in the case — Ankit Das, Shekhar Bharti and Latif– have also been sent to police custody.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The two-day police remand for Mishra and the other three will end at 5 pm on Sunday.

Following his arrest on October 9, Ashish was placed in police remand for the first time on October 11 for a period of three days — starting October 12 and ending on October 15 — even though the police had requested 14 days of remand for him in police custody.

Mishra was sent back to the Lakhimpur Jail under judicial custody after the expiry of his first remand period.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 22: Latest News

Advertisement