scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Advertisement

Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Supreme Court grants 8-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra, asks him to leave UP

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and JK Maheshwari asked Ashish Mishra to leave Uttar Pradesh within a week of his release and not to stay in UP or NCT Delhi while the trial is ongoing.

Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Ajay Mishra (Express File Photo)
Listen to this article
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Supreme Court grants 8-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra, asks him to leave UP
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Supreme Court Wednesday granted interim bail of eight weeks to Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra and accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which eight people died.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and JK Maheshwari asked Ashish to leave Uttar Pradesh within a week of his release and not to stay in UP or NCT Delhi while the trial is ongoing. Among other orders, the court has said that the bail would be cancelled if “any attempt by family member of Mishra or Mishra to influence witness” or if “it is found that Mishra is trying to delay the trial”.

The benefit of the interim bail was also extended to four co-accused in the case.

The court will hear the bail plea on March 14 again, Bar and Bench reported.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka: Key ta...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka: Key ta...
Army looks to get hi-tech drones, robotic mules to replace animal transport
Army looks to get hi-tech drones, robotic mules to replace animal transport

The Uttar Pradesh government and families of the victims have opposed Ashish’s bail plea. “It is a grave heinous crime which may impact society adversely,” UP Additional Advocate General Garima Prashad told the apex court on January 19. The bench had responded that “there are two versions regarding grave and heinous and we cannot comment on any of the versions”.

Four farm law protesters were killed when a convoy of vehicles, including one belonging to Ajay Mishra, ran over them on October 3, 2021. Two BJP workers, the driver of one of the vehicles and a journalist were also killed in the ensuing violence.

First published on: 25-01-2023 at 11:01 IST
Next Story

Sovereign Green Bonds: What do they mean for investors, and the environment?

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close