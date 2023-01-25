Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Supreme Court grants 8-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra, asks him to leave UP

The Supreme Court Wednesday granted interim bail of eight weeks to Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra and accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which eight people died.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and JK Maheshwari asked Ashish to leave Uttar Pradesh within a week of his release and not to stay in UP or NCT Delhi while the trial is ongoing. Among other orders, the court has said that the bail would be cancelled if “any attempt by family member of Mishra or Mishra to influence witness” or if “it is found that Mishra is trying to delay the trial”.

The benefit of the interim bail was also extended to four co-accused in the case.

The court will hear the bail plea on March 14 again, Bar and Bench reported.

The Uttar Pradesh government and families of the victims have opposed Ashish’s bail plea. “It is a grave heinous crime which may impact society adversely,” UP Additional Advocate General Garima Prashad told the apex court on January 19. The bench had responded that “there are two versions regarding grave and heinous and we cannot comment on any of the versions”.

Four farm law protesters were killed when a convoy of vehicles, including one belonging to Ajay Mishra, ran over them on October 3, 2021. Two BJP workers, the driver of one of the vehicles and a journalist were also killed in the ensuing violence.