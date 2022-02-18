Plea in Supreme Court seeks cancellation of bail to MoS Ashish Mishra’s son

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court seeking cancellation of the bail of Ashish Mishra, the son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, who was arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that killed eight people, including four farmers, on October 3 last year.

The application was filed by advocates Shiv Kumar Tripathi and CS Panda seeking setting aside of the February 10 order of the Allahabad High Court.

They also sought direction to the SIT, the prosecution and the Uttar Pradesh Police to explain why there was a delay in furnishing a copy of the report comprising the chargesheet.

The plea said the bail order had “manifest error” as the high court’s reasoning rested on “presumption and guesswork” using the word “might” to arrive at a conclusion that the said crime culminated in a possibility of the driver trying to speed up the vehicle to save himself. “The conclusion by the HC justice is unsustainable in law,” it said.

On February 10, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court granted bail to Ashish. A driver and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched after four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri last October.