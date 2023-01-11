‘Will take 5 years for trial to conclude’: Trial judge to Supreme Court on Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

The court conducting the trial in the October 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case has told the Supreme Court that it will take minimum five years to complete the trial given that there are 208 witnesses.

Hearing a bail plea filed by main accused Ashish Mishra, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and V Ramasubramanian referred to the trial court report and said it “says it will take 5 years for the trial to conclude. The report of learned Additional Sessions Judge says there are 208 witnesses, 171 documents and 27 FSL reports”.

On the last date of hearing, the Supreme Court had sought the status from the trial court.

The bench then pointed out that there are two FIRs in the matter and sought to know if there are accused in that other case too who have been arrested.

As the bench sought the status report of the second case, advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the appellants in the case, urged the bench that material witnesses can be heard on a day-to-day basis first.

The bench pointed out that the report had said that one of the material witnesses developed fever the day he was to be examined and added that such practical difficulties will keep arising.

“If you speed this up then this court will have to be tried at the cost of all other cases. That is why we asked the trial court,” the court said.

Bhushan said that it is a case in which a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed at the instance of the Supreme Court. Pointing out that Mishra was the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni and that witnesses have been attacked, he repeated his demand for a day-to-day trial.

Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Mishra, countered the charge and termed it “completely false”.

Bhushan alleged that the state government was hand-in-glove with the accused which was why the SIT was formed. Uttar Pradesh Additional Advocate General (AAG) Garima Prashad refuted this and said “this is our chargesheet”.

Referring to the second FIR pertaining to the alleged lynching by the farmers resulting in the death of the car driver and two others, the bench asked the AAG, “Can you bring in a formal status report of that case too?” It said it wanted to know if there are accused in that other case too who have been arrested. “We want to know the particulars of the accused in the other FIR. How many arrested, what is the status, everything. We want to know how many of them are in custody?”

On the second FIR, Rohatgi said, “It is our case. It is a case of mob violence that our jeep was attacked.”

The bench posted the matter for hearing on January 19 and directed the AAG to inform it whether the accused in the second FIR are still in custody.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed when a convoy of vehicles, including one belonging to Union MoS Ajay Mishra, ran over them on October 3, 2021. The high court had granted bail to main accused Ashish in February 2022, but this was cancelled by the Supreme Court which remanded the matter back to the high court for reconsideration. After hearing it again, the high court rejected the bail plea in July last year following which Ashish approached the SC.