Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Live Updates: SKM to hold meeting today to decide future course of action

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Latest Update Live: The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) is set to hold a meeting today to discuss the next course of action on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that left four farmers dead. The SKM, which is spearheading the farmers’ agitation against the Centre’s farm laws, also said that it is waiting for the arrest of Ashish Mehra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra.
Meanwhile, senior RSS functionary Indresh Kumar condemned the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on Thursday but lashed out at the opposition parties, accusing them of creating an “atmosphere of hatred and violence” in the country. He congratulated the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh for constituting an enquiry into the incident to bring the culprits to justice. The RSS leader also condemned the recent incidents of civilians being killed in Kashmir and said he is confident that the government will deal with the perpetrators of the incidents with an iron hand.
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Friday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, and said just "one word of sympathy" was needed from him.
In a tweet, Sibal said, "Lakhimpur Kheri Horror. Modi ji, Why are you silent? We need just one word of sympathy from you. That should not be difficult!" "Had you been in opposition how would you have reacted? Please tell us," the Rajya Sabha MP said. Earlier this week, Sibal had urged the Supreme Court to act suo motu on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
He later thanked the Chief Justice of India after the Supreme Court took cognisance of the incident and had said courts in India are temples of justice that can restore the faith of the voiceless. Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri when a group agitating against the Centre's three new farm laws was holding a demonstration against the visit of UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. (PTI)
Phoolmati says she will never forget the video. “There are people surrounding my son and questioning him as he bleeds and begs them for mercy,” the 47-year-old says, breaking down, as police personnel deployed at their house in Jaipra village of Lakhimpur Kheri district keep a watch.
Her son Shyam Sunder Nishad, 30, was the BJP ‘mandal mantri’ for Singahi area of the district. In the video, purportedly made soon after a convoy of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra’s son plouged through protesting farmers in Tikunia on Sunday, an angry group is interrogating Nishad on whether Teni (Mishra) had sent him. They also ask repeatedly if he was sent to “do an accident” deliberately, even as he pleads that was not the case. Read the full report here.
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested two men in connection with the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district. According to a notice, Ashish Mehra has been asked to come to the police lines at 10 am Friday. (PTI)
AAP MP and the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Sanjay Singh on Thursday termed the tough stand taken by the Supreme Court on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence as "shameful" for the BJP government in the state. "Farmers have been mowed to death by the vehicle of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son. The families of the victims have raised questions as to why the Union minister has not been asked to resign and why his son has not been arrested.
Now the Supreme Court has also asked why arrests have not been made in the Lakhimpur Kheri case so far. This is a shameful situation for the Yogi Adityanath government," he told reporters here. When the entire country was mourning the death of farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were celebrating the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" in Lucknow and they did not even go to meet the families of the deceased farmers, Singh said. (PTI)
