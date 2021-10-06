scorecardresearch
Press Council seeks report from UP govt on journalist killed in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Raman Kashyap, 30, a local journalist from Nighasan area of Lahimpur Kheri district, was killed while covering the farmers protests for Sadhana TV.

People take a look at the overturned SUV which was destroyed in the violence during farmers' protest, at Tikonia area of Lakhimpur Kheri district, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)

The Press Council of India Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of the death of a journalist during the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, and a sought a report from the Uttar Pradesh government on the facts of the case “at the earliest”.

In a statement, Press Council of India said it was “taking suo-motu cognisance on the issue”, and has “directed the Government of Uttar Pradesh through the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, Uttar Pradesh to submit a report on the facts of the case at the earliest.”

Press Council of India chairman Chandramauli Kumar Prasad “expressed concern over the killing” of Kashyap.

