Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: UP govt opposes Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son’s bail, says crime was heinous

The Uttar Pradesh government Thursday opposed the bail plea of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra, one of the accused in the October 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, in Supreme Court, saying that the crime was “grave and heinous”.

Additional Advocate General for Uttar Pradesh Garima Prashad told a bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice J K Maheshwari, “It is a grave and heinous crime and will send a wrong signal to society.”

The top court said that about the grave and heinous crime, there are two versions and it cannot comment on any of the versions. “We are taking prima facie view that he is involved and he is an accused and not innocent. Is it the state’s case that he has attempted to destroy evidence?” the bench asked.

To this, the additional advocate general replied, “That has not happened till now.” Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for those opposing the bail plea, said grant of bail will send a terrible message to society. “It’s a conspiracy and a well-planned murder. I will show from the charge sheet… He is the son of a powerful man being represented by a powerful lawyer,” he said.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Mishra, strongly opposed Dave’s submission and said, “What is this? Who is powerful? We are appearing every day. Can this be a condition to not grant bail?” Rohatgi submitted that his client has been in custody for more than a year and the way the trial is going, it will take seven to eight years to complete it. He stated that Jagjeet Singh, who is the complainant in the case, is not an eyewitness and his complaint is just based on hearsay.

“Jagjit Singh is the complainant and he is not an eyewitness. I am surprised that when there is a large number of people saying we ran over people mercilessly, an FIR is registered on the version of a person who is not an eyewitness?” he said.

“My client got bail in the first instance. This is not a cock and bull story and there is truth in my story,” Rohatgi said, adding that his client is not a criminal and there are no past records.

Eight persons, including four farmers, were killed when a convoy of vehicles, including one belonging to Union MoS Ajay Mishra, ran over them on October 3, 2021.

The High Court had granted bail to Ashish Mishra in February 2022, but it was cancelled by the Supreme Court which sent the matter back to the High Court for reconsideration. After hearing it again, the High Court rejected the bail plea in July last year, following which Ashish approached the Supreme Court.

