scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 10, 2022
Breaking News

Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: Ashish Mishra gets bail 4 months after arrest

Ashish Mishra was arrested on October 9 in connection with the violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 10, 2022 2:12:26 pm
Ahish Mishra, Lakhimour Kheri case, Lakhimpur violence case, Ashish mishra gets bail, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow news, India news, Indian expressFile photo of Union MoS Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra after he was arrested in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/File)

Lakhimpur Kheri violence case prime accused Ashish Mishra, son of BJP leader Ajay Misra, and two other accused were granted bail by the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Thursday. Ashish had moved the court after his bail plea was rejected by the Lower court.

Ashish Mishra was arrested on October 9, Shekhar Bharti on October 12, and Ankit Das and Latif on October 13. A total of six persons have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

On October 3, eight people died in the violence, of which four were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a convoy of vehicles, including one owned by Union MoS Ajay Mishra. The clash that broke out thereafter killed two BJP workers and their driver. One journalist was also killed in the incident.

 

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 10: Latest News

Advertisement