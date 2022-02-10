Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: Ashish Mishra gets bail 4 months after arrest

Lakhimpur Kheri violence case prime accused Ashish Mishra, son of BJP leader Ajay Misra, and two other accused were granted bail by the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Thursday. Ashish had moved the court after his bail plea was rejected by the Lower court.

Ashish Mishra was arrested on October 9, Shekhar Bharti on October 12, and Ankit Das and Latif on October 13. A total of six persons have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

On October 3, eight people died in the violence, of which four were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a convoy of vehicles, including one owned by Union MoS Ajay Mishra. The clash that broke out thereafter killed two BJP workers and their driver. One journalist was also killed in the incident.