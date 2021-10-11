Lakhimpur Kheri: Ashish Mishra in 3-day police custody; Congress holds silent protests across country

Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra, who was arrested last week after nearly 12 hours of questioning in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, was on Monday sent to three-day police custody.

“Police had demanded a 14-day remand of Ashish. They have got three-day remand from October 12 to 15,” senior prosecution officer (SPO) SP Yadav told reporters, according to PTI.

The police remand was granted by Chief Judicial Magistrate Chintaram, with the condition that Ashish Mishra will not be harassed and his lawyer will remain present during interrogation, Yadav said. Earlier, a court had sent Ashish Mishra to 14-day judicial custody.

Meanwhile, silent protests were held on Monday in various parts of the country by Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi who was in Lucknow, demanding the dismissal of the Union minister.

A day after rally in Varanasi, #PriyankaGandhi sits on silent protest in front of statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Lucknow demanding removal of MOS Home Ajay Mishra over involvement of his son in Lakhimpur case. She is joined by former MPs and state leaders @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/RakyXBfawD — Maulshree Seth (@MaulshreeSeth) October 11, 2021

Preparations underway for ‘antim ardas’ of farmers killed in violence

The SKM has decided to hold ‘antim ardas’ on Tuesday for the four farmers who were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. It has also announced ‘rail roko’ protest on October 18.

On Monday, people from other states started arriving in Lakhimpur Kheri for the ‘antim ardas’.

Preparations for the “antim ardas” (final prayers) are underway at a field, away from the spot where the violence took place in Tikonia village.

“The ‘antim ardas’ for all the dead farmers will be held on Tuesday at Tikonia,” BKU-Tikait’s district president Amandeep Singh Sandhu was quoted as saying by PTI. On whether politicians will be part of the prayers, BKU-Tikait district vice-president Balkar Singh said, “No political leader will be allowed to share the stage where only Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) leaders will be present.”

Sukhdev Singh, the uncle of the dead farmer Gurvinder Singh, a resident of Moharnia village under the Matera police station of Bahraich, told PTI that a “bhog” was held at the houses of Gurvinder Singh and Daljit Singh of Banjaran Tada, who had died during the October 3 violence.

A separate “paath” has been kept for the dead farmers at the Kaudiyala Ghat gurdwara, which will be followed by a collective “antim ardas” and “langar” on Tuesday, he said.

A large number of Sikhs and farmers from many states are reaching the gurdwara. Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait is also expected to come, Sukhdev Singh said, adding that Ludhiana MLA Harsimran Bains had attended the programme at Moharnia on Monday.

In the backdrop of the protests escalating over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, the leave of all Uttar Pradesh Police personnel has been cancelled till October 18 in view of the upcoming festivals and programmes scheduled by Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), officials said on Monday.

“Due to festivals and programmes of SKM, all leave till October 18 are being cancelled,” an order issued by Additional Director General, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar on Sunday said. “In case of any unavoidable reasons, the police headquarters will sanction/permit leave,” the order added. “This order is being implemented with immediate effect,” it further said.

Durga Puja and Ramlila celebrations are currently going on in the state and Dusshera will be celebrated on October 15.

BJP obstructing justice, says Rahul Gandhi

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Monday that the BJP is obstructing the process of justice by not dismissing Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, whose son has been arrested in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. He alleged that the central government neither cares about farmers nor the BJP workers killed in the violence on October 3.

“By not sacking this minister, the BJP is obstructing the process of justice. The central government neither cares about farmers nor about the BJP workers who have been killed,” Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi while demanding justice for the farmers.

He also used the hashtag ‘#KisanKoNyayDo with his tweet.

Shops closed, buses vandalised during bandh in Maharashtra

Bus services across Mumbai were shut following incidents of stone pelting at some places in the wake of the Maharashtra bandh called by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil during protest in Mumbai Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil during protest in Mumbai

Eight BEST buses and one leased bus were vandalised between midnight yesterday and this morning in Dharavi, Mankhurd, Shivaji Nagar, Charkop, Oshiwara, Deonar and Inorbit Mall. Several shops and establishments across the state remained shut in solidarity with the bandh across the state.

Calling the Maharashtra bandh “100 per cent successful,” Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut stated that “people have wholeheartedly participated in the bandh.” Responding to a few incidents of violence, the MP said, “Such minor incidents take place during protests all over the world.”

(With PTI inputs)