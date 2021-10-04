Lakhimpur Kheri farmers’ protests Live Updates: Priyanka Gandhi detained on way to meet kin of those killed during stir

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained early on Sunday by the Uttar Pradesh police as she headed to meet the families of farmers killed in the wake of violence during an anti-farm laws protest the previous day. “Today’s incident shows that this government is using politics to mow down farmers. This is the farmers’ country, not BJP’s… I’m not committing any crime by deciding to meet the victims’ kin…Why are you stopping us? You should have a warrant,” the Congress leader said.

On Sunday, four farmers were among eight persons killed in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri after a convoy of three SUVs, including one owned by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, hit a group of farm protesters leading to a clash.

Farm leaders have also said that they would hold protests in all districts on Monday to demand punishment for the guilty. They also seek the “arrest of the Minister and his son” who, they said, was driving one of the SUVs. They called for a probe by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court

Opposition parties slammed the BJP state government for the “inhuman” and “cruel” incident and called for the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Describing the incident as “unfortunate”, Adityanath said “strict action will be taken against those found guilty”.