Monday, October 04, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS
Lakhimpur Kheri farmers’ protests Live Updates: Priyanka Gandhi detained on way to meet kin of those killed during stir

Lakhimpur Kheri farmers protest live updates: Farm leaders have also said that they would hold protests in all districts on Monday to demand punishment for the guilty.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 4, 2021 8:49:00 am
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was stopped on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday morning. (Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained early on Sunday by the Uttar Pradesh police as she headed to meet the families of farmers killed in the wake of violence during an anti-farm laws protest the previous day. “Today’s incident shows that this government is using politics to mow down farmers. This is the farmers’ country, not BJP’s… I’m not committing any crime by deciding to meet the victims’ kin…Why are you stopping us? You should have a warrant,” the Congress leader said.

On Sunday, four farmers were among eight persons killed in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri after a convoy of three SUVs, including one owned by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, hit a group of farm protesters leading to a clash.

Farm leaders have also said that they would hold protests in all districts on Monday to demand punishment for the guilty. They also seek the “arrest of the Minister and his son” who, they said, was driving one of the SUVs. They called for a probe by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court

Opposition parties slammed the BJP state government for the “inhuman” and “cruel” incident and called for the resignation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Describing the incident as “unfortunate”, Adityanath said “strict action will be taken against those found guilty”.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra detained on way Lakhimpur Kheri; Farm leaders to organise protests in all districts demanding punishment for the accused; Follow this space for latest news and updates:

08:49 (IST)04 Oct 2021
It’s UP Police vs Priyanka Gandhi as she is stopped on way to Lakhimpur Kheri

A visibly agitated Priyanka Gandhi vadra, surrounded by policemen, is heard saying in a video when her convoy is stopped at Sitapur: “I am not more important than the people you have killed. You give me a legal warrant, a legal basis or else I will not move from here and you won't touch me. Warrant nikalo, order nikalo nahi toh main yahan se nahi hil rahi hoon (Produce a warrant or a legal order or else I am not moving out from here).”

08:41 (IST)04 Oct 2021
Priyanka Gandhi detained on way to Lakhimpur Kheri

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was detained early morning today by the Uttar Pradesh police as she headed to meet the families of four farmers killed in the wake of violence during an anti-farm laws protest in the state the previous day. The Congress tweeted a video saying Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is being taken to Sitapur Police line and urged people to gather there.

A vehicle set ablaze after clashes broke out following the death of the farmers who were allegedly run over by a vehicle in the convoy of a Union Minister. (Photo: PTI)

Opposition leaders head for protest site in UP today

Calling the Lakhimpur Kheri incident reflective of the “kroor (cruel)” ideology of the BJP, the Opposition Sunday demanded the resignation of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was also heading to Lakhimpur Kheri, the Congress said. Expressing deep anguish, Channi said the “ghastly and inhuman act” must be condemned by all in strongest possible words, and urged his UP counterpart, Yogi Adityanath, to bring the culprits to the book so as to ensure justice to the victim families.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said UP had had enough of the BJP’s “suppression”, and that he had only one demand of the state government: that Adityanath should resign.

