‘Goons posing as farmers carrying out violent stir’: BJP national secretary on Lakhimpur Kheri incident

Even as demands have escalated among the farmer leaders to arrest Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra’s son over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, BJP national secretary Y Satya Kumar on Monday claimed that “goons were posing as farmers” to carry out the protests in Uttar Pradesh. He also alleged that this was a part of a “well-planned experiment”.

Kumar tweeted, “Aatankavaadi Bhindranwale kisaan to nahin tha? Uttar Pradesh mein jis tarah gunde tathaakathit kisaan ban kar hinsak aandolan kar rahe hain, vo koi sanyog nahin balki ek suniyojit prayog lagata hai. jihaadi aur khaalistaani araajak tatv pradesh mein ashaanti phailaana chaahate hain. (Was the terrorist Bhindranwale a farmer? The way goons posing as farmers are carrying out violent agitations in Uttar Pradesh, it seems this is not a coincidence but a well-planned experiment. Jihadi and Khalistani, anarchic elements want to spread unrest in the state.),” tweeted Kumar.

Kumar’s tweet, with the hashtag #LakhimpurKheri, also included a picture in which a man in a white T-shirt can be seen along with a police officer.

आतंकवादी भिंडरावाले किसान तो नहीं था? उत्तर प्रदेश में जिस तरह गुंडे तथाकथित किसान बन कर हिंसक आंदोलन कर रहे हैं, वो कोई संयोग नहीं बल्कि एक सुनियोजित प्रयोग लगता है। जिहादी और खालिस्तानी अराजक तत्व प्रदेश में अशांति फैलाना चाहते हैं। #LakhimpurKheri pic.twitter.com/z5V6EbwWk0 — Y. Satya Kumar (@satyakumar_y) October 3, 2021

On Sunday, four farmers were among the eight persons killed in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri after a convoy of three SUVs, including one owned by Mishra, hit a group of farm protesters leading to a clash. The farm leaders claimed that his son Ashish was driving one of the SUVs.

Kumar, who is also BJP’s co-in-charge for Uttar Pradesh, further wrote, “Media ko khuleaam dhamaki dena, police ki jeep mein aag lagaana, har jagah raaste rokana, Punjab, Haryana aur any jagahon par bhaajapa ke kaaryakartaon par jaanaleva hamala karana, Bhindranwale jaise aatankavaadi ki tasveer vaalee t-shirt pahan kar araajakata phailaana, ye kuchh bhee ho sakate hain par kisaan to bilkul nahin. (Openly threatening the media, setting a police jeep on fire, blocking roads, attacking BJP workers in Punjab, Haryana and elsewhere, spreading anarchy by wearing a T-shirt with a picture of a terrorist like Bhindranwale—(it is clear that) these people can be anything but farmers.)”

BJP UP spokesperson Harish Chandra Srivastava also alleged that Khalistanis had killed BJP workers in Lakhimpur on Sunday.

He tweeted, “The Khalistanis who killed BJP workers yesterday in Lakhimpur, the attack on police and arson by goons of SP at the behest of Akhilesh Yadav, Connect the thread of suspicious activities of the opposition and Congress’ propaganda, the picture of Islamic-Khalistani conspiracy and its facilitators will become clear.”