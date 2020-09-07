Lakhimpur Kheri: Ex-MLA dies during clash; two arrested, CO removed

Soon after Mishra's death, his supporters staged a protest demanding arrest of the accused.

A 75-year-old former legislator died during a clash that took place over a land dispute at a village in Sampoorn Nagar area of Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday. Police said the incident took place when Nivendra Mishra alias Munna and others objected to a local resident, Radhey Shyam Gupta, allegedly cultivating on disputed land. Gupta and his son, Anurag Gupta, have been arrested, said station house officer, Sampooran Nagar, Sunil Kumar Singh.

Police said heated arguments led to a scuffle during which Mishra fell on the ground. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police said an FIR was registered against four persons on charges of murder at the Sampoorn Nagar police station. In a complaint, Mishra’s family members alleged that the accused attacked him and his supporters with weapons to grab the land.

Nivendra Mishra was a three-time MLA from Nighasan Assembly seat – he won twice as an Independent and once on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

Circle Officer, Pallia, Kuldeep Kukreti has been removed from his post over allegations that he “misbehaved” with Mishra’s family and an inquiry has been ordered against him, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur Kheri, Arun Kumar Singh said on Sunday, they were informed that a clash took place at Tikonia Padhua village between Mishra and Gupta over possession of land.

During preliminary inquiry, it came to light that Mishra along with his associates, including his son Sanjeev Mishra, reached the disputed land located at Tikonia Padhua village after coming to know that Radhey Shyam Gupta along with his associates had come for farming on the plot,said Inspector General (IG), Lucknow Range, Laxmi Singh, .

The IG said Mishra had sold the disputed land to Gupta in 1990. Revenue records show that the land was transferred in Gupta’s name. However, she added that since then, Gupta was struggling to get possession of the land. Last year, when they tried to take possession, Mishra and his family raised an objection. A case was filed against Mishra and others.

Opposition parties targeted the state government over the incident. The Congress party alleged that the UP government has “totally failed” to control crime. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted in Hindi that the “state was shaken by the brutal killing of 3-time MLA Nivendra Munna ji and attack on his son in the presence of police.”

