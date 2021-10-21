scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Lakhimpur Kheri deaths: 3rd SUV involved traced, say cops

The driver of the SUV — a white Scorpio — had sped off in the vehicle. Protesters had set on fire the other two vehicles. According to the SIT, drivers of all three SUVs have been identified.

Written by Manish Sahu | Lucknow |
October 21, 2021 2:22:29 am
People take a look at the overturned SUV which destroyed in violence during farmers' protest, at Tikonia area of Lakhimpur Kheri district. (PTI Photo)

UTTAR PRADESH Police’s SIT, which is probing the Lakhimpur Kheri deaths, on Wednesday said they have traced an SUV which was part of a convoy of cars that ran over a group of protesters on October 3, killing four farmers and a journalist.

Three more people were killed in the ensuing violence.

The driver of the SUV — a white Scorpio — had sped off in the vehicle. Protesters had set on fire the other two vehicles. According to the SIT, drivers of all three SUVs have been identified.

Police said they have requested the local RTO to provide details on the vehicle. An officer said the vehicle will be sent for technical examination.

Investigators learnt during probe that Shishu Pal was driving the Scorpio. Hari Om Mishra, who died in the violence, the Thar, and Shekhar Bharti the Fortuner. Bharti and Pal have been arrested.

