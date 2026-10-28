Over 1 lakh evacuated as Cyclone Arnab landfall batters Andhra; Odisha braces for heavy rain

Over a lakh people were evacuated in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh as Cyclone Arnab crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday, bringing heavy rain and strong winds, officials said.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority evacuated more than 84,000 people, warning that Kakinada, Konaseema and East Godavari districts would experience gale-force winds of 125-135 kmph as the landfall process continued.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu urged coastal residents to remain indoors and follow government advisories. No injuries or casualties had been reported, though some old, uninhabited buildings had collapsed.

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Naidu said 290 shelters had been set up, accommodating 84,396 people. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Navy and Coast Guard were on alert. More than 30,000 fishing boats had returned from the sea. In Gopalpur, 93 Andhra Pradesh boats and their crews were safe.