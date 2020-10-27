Lahaul valley receives first snowfall of season

A snow covered field after fresh snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti, Monday. (PTI)

The Lahaul valley received the first snowfall of the season on Sunday night with mercury dipping below zero degree Celcius in the region.

Keylong, the headquarters of Lahaul and Spiti, recorded a minimum temperature of minus one degree Celcius during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, according to the meteorological centre at Shimla.

A resident of Sissu said that it snowed all night in the area and during the day, most of the snow melted away in the lower parts of the valley while it remained frozen on the mountain tops.

Manali in Kullu received a rainfall of one millimetre during this time.

On Friday, the Sach Pass in Chamba, located at an altitude of nearly 4,400 metres above the sea level, received snowfall leading to suspension of the bus service from Chamba to the Pangi valley.

Temperature in several higher reaches of the state is believed to have gone down below zero in recent days. According to weather officials, minimum temperatures in the state were one to two degrees below normal on Sunday night. Kalpa in Kinnaur recorded a minimum temperature of 2.7 degrees Celcius and it was 4.2 degrees Celcius in Manali. At Sundernagar in Mandi district, it was 7.9 degrees Celcius and in the state capital Shimla, it was 11.1 degrees Celcius, according to the daily weather bulletin. Meteorological officials have forecast dry weather in the state during the next one week.

Earthquake in Shimla

An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter Scale was recorded in Shimla on Monday, the meteorological centre said. It was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometre at 1:20 pm, and no loss of life or property was reported.

