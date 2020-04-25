In relief to Lahaul-Spiti Valley residents, BRO throws open Rohtang Pass three weeks ahead of schedule

The news of Rohtang Pass opening ahead of schedule comes as a big relief for the local population as it will facilitate the Centre and state government to transport much-needed relief material and medical supplies for them. The news of Rohtang Pass opening ahead of schedule comes as a big relief for the local population as it will facilitate the Centre and state government to transport much-needed relief material and medical supplies for them.

In a big relief to Lahaul and Spiti valley inhabitants, the strategic Rohtang Pass on the Manali-Leh road axis in Himachal Pradesh was thrown open by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Saturday, three weeks ahead of the usual schedule.

Dr Ram Lal Markanda, Minister for Agriculture and Tribal Development and Secretary Food and Civil Supplies of Himachal Pradesh, led the first convoy of vehicles, carrying essential supplies and approximately 150 farmers to Lahaul Valley guided by the BRO, thus officially opening the Rohtang pass this year.

The news of Rohtang Pass opening ahead of schedule comes as a big relief for the local population as it will facilitate the Centre and state government to transport much-needed relief material and medical supplies for them. Also, agricultural activities, the backbone of the district, can now recommence.

Dr Markanda conveyed his gratitude to Director General Border Roads Lt Gen Harpal Singh and applauded the tremendous efforts put in by Project Deepak of BRO.

The snow clearance operation for the opening of Rohtang Pass (13,500 ft) is carried out every year as the pass remains inaccessible for almost six months between mid-November to mid-May, thus cutting off the Lahaul and Spiti district from rest of the country. In this situation, the entire valley remains highly dependent on air maintenance for any external logistics and supplies during winters. Last year, the Rohtang pass was kept open till December 12.

According to Lt Gen Harpal Singh, on April 11, Dr Markanda, approached Border Roads to expedite the snow clearance to facilitate return of farmers to start cultivation and movement of essential supplies and relief material to Lahaul Valley in the wake of Covid-19.

“BRO inducted Hi-Tech machinery from both Manali and Khoksar side. Snow blizzards, freezing temperatures and frequent triggering of avalanches at Rahala Fall, Beas Nallah and Rani Nallah did delay the operations but the snow clearance teams kept on working relentlessly day and night with all COVID-19 precautions to provide relief to the residents of Lahaul valley,” said Lt Gen Harpal.

Meanwhile, the ongoing work on the 8.8 Km-long Atal Tunnel below the Rohtang Pass, which was also stalled due to the lockdown, has recommenced.

As the construction of the tunnel is at a critical stage, proactive measures were taken to recommence the work in active coordination with the state government, said BRO officials. Works on all the critical activities of Atal Tunnel have commenced with all necessary Covid-19 precautions in place to ensure its completion in September 2020 as planned.

