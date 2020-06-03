Ladakh’s Congress veteran P Namgyal tests positive after death

P Namgyal P Namgyal

A day after his death in Leh, samples collected from former Union minister and three-time Congress MP from Ladakh, P Namgyal tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The Union Territory administration has now set up two committees to look into non-adherence of protocol laid down for containing the outbreak. Namgyal, 83, returned from Delhi recently and was under home quarantine. After feeling unwell on Monday morning, he was rushed to a hospital where he died. This happens to be the first Covid related death in Ladakh.

Leh District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya said two committees have been set up to probe the lapses and added that action will be taken against those found responsible.

He said Namgyal’s house and the surrounding area is under containment and contact tracing of all who came in contact with his family members is on.

The crew and passengers of the flight in which he travelled on May 28 have been contacted and asked to quarantine themselves, the District Magistrate said.

