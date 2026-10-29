Ladakh: Women protests against liquor policy called off as administration clarifies stance

A day after the Ladakh administration clarified its position on the sale of alcohol in the Union Territory, stating that the liquor policy announced earlier this year had been revoked, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk said on Thursday that different women’s organisations, who had been staging protests in the region over the issue, had called off their stir.

Wangchuk had been raising the issue over the past week, citing protests by several women organisations, including the Ladakh Buddhist Association Women Wing, Anjuman-e-Imamia Women Wing, Anjuman Moin-ul-Islam Women Wing and the Christian Community Women Wing.On Thursday, Wangchuk announced that the protests had been called off since the UT administration “agreed to all demands and requested for a week to finalise the agreement.” He said, “Let’s hope that their (the protesting women’s) trust and faith in the system will be respected.”