Ladakh withdraws cases against 10 more people booked in 2025 Leh violence

The Ladakh administration has withdrawn cases against 10 people in connection with the violence in Leh on September 24 last year. This is part of the UT administration’s efforts to extend amnesty to those booked in the aftermath of the violence.

Withdrawal of criminal cases has been a key demand of representatives from the region negotiating special protections for Ladakh. This comes over a month after Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena announced the withdrawal of criminal cases against 20 of the 87 people booked in connection with the incident.

On Wednesday, he said 10 more cases were being withdrawn “in our continued commitment to fostering unity, healing, and lasting peace in Ladakh.”

The administration had first announced it would withdraw cases in August, after representatives of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Leh