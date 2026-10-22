Ladakh withdraws cases against 10 more people booked in 2025 Leh violence

The Ladakh administration has withdrawn cases against 10 people in connection with the violence in Leh on September 24 last year. This is part of the UT administration’s efforts to extend amnesty to those booked in the aftermath of the violence.
Withdrawal of criminal cases has been a key demand of representatives from the region negotiating special protections for Ladakh. This comes over a month after Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena announced the withdrawal of criminal cases against 20 of the 87 people booked in connection with the incident.
On Wednesday, he said 10 more cases were being withdrawn “in our continued commitment to fostering unity, healing, and lasting peace in Ladakh.”
The administration had first announced it would withdraw cases in August, after representatives of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Leh
Apex Body (LAB) met officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in Leh.
On Wednesday, the LG said approval had been granted following a recommendation by the Ladakh Police to withdraw cases against the 10 individuals. “This decision ensures a positive path forward for these individuals with their careers and lives. It prioritises justice, healing and recovery over prolonged litigation, thereby fostering a stronger sense of peace, unity, and social harmony across the region,” Saxena said.
The LG-led administration had earlier stated that it would file closure reports in cases against 25 of the 87 people booked in the aftermath of the violence on September 24 last year. Of the 87 people identified as accused in the rioting cases, 81 were arrested, and criminal proceedings began against them.
Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra had also stated that nine people had been chargesheeted, suggesting that “there is evidence of their involvement” in the incident. He had also said the LG’s office had directed the Ladakh DGP to “review the cases of the rest of the people who are still part of the investigation.”
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Four protesters were killed and 44 injured when police opened fire after a protest demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule protections for Ladakh turned violent in Leh on September 24 last year. Following the protests, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was on a hunger strike at the time, was booked under the National Security Act (NSA) and lodged in Jodhpur jail for six months.
On September 13, the administration sanctioned compensation of Rs 15 lakh to the next of kin of each of the four people killed in the September 24 violence. The LG also approved ex gratia payments of Rs 3 lakh for those who sustained major injuries and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries.