Ladakh’s winter polls face twin protests: Leh boycott, Kargil shutdown

As Kargil has called for a shutdown on Tuesday demanding the postponement of the Panchayat and Municipal polls, three Leh groups, including the influential Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA), have announced a boycott of these elections.

While the State Election Commission of Ladakh has announced Panchayat and Municipal polls later this month, the Ladakh groups say that, for the first time in its history, elections are being conducted in the region during the winter.

“This (boycott) is originally decision of the Nambardar Association but they are not alone. We (LBA and Gonpa Association have decided to support it,” Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) president Chering Dorjay Lakrook told The Indian Express. Lakrook is also the Convener of the Apex Body Leh (ABL), which spearheads the agitation for special rights to Ladakh. “The decision was taken at a meeting of Nambardars of the erstwhile Leh district where the LBA and Ladakh Gonpa Association was also present”.