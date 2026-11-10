Ladakh’s winter polls face twin protests: Leh boycott, Kargil shutdown

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and ... Read More
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As Kargil has called for a shutdown on Tuesday demanding the postponement of the Panchayat and Municipal polls, three Leh groups, including the influential Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA), have announced a boycott of these elections.
While the State Election Commission of Ladakh has announced Panchayat and Municipal polls later this month, the Ladakh groups say that, for the first time in its history, elections are being conducted in the region during the winter.
“This (boycott) is originally decision of the Nambardar Association but they are not alone. We (LBA and Gonpa Association have decided to support it,” Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) president Chering Dorjay Lakrook told The Indian Express. Lakrook is also the Convener of the Apex Body Leh (ABL), which spearheads the agitation for special rights to Ladakh. “The decision was taken at a meeting of Nambardars of the erstwhile Leh district where the LBA and Ladakh Gonpa Association was also present”.
Lakrook says there are several concerns that both Leh and Kargil have about the elections, and one of them is the delimitation of the seats. “There have been serious irregularities in the delimitation,” Lakrook said. “Kargil is also protesting against it”.
The LBA president said the people of Ladakh are angry with the BJP and its policies on land, the judicial commission and the liquor policy.
“We have our issues. It has been over a year that the judicial commission was set-up but there has been no outcome yet. The victims are in distress. They want justice,” Lakrook said. “The liquor policy is an issue. They are opening bars in every place”.
Lakrook said another concern for them is that while the election dates have been notified, the election notification doesn’t mention the date of results. “We smell a conspiracy in this,” he said. “Why to withhold the results. We feel, they are planning to hold council (Hill Development Councils) elections after the panchayat and municipal polls and want to hold the results till they are conducted”.
In October, the Union Territory administration in Ladakh dissolved the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil after the reorganisation following the creation of six new districts in the Union Territory. The administration has also notified 100 elected constituencies for the eight Hill Councils of Ladakh.
The call for an election boycott has come at a time when talks between the Union Home Ministry and the representatives of Ladakh have hit a roadblock. While the Ladakh representative bodies — Apex Body Leh and Kargil Democratic Alliance — which spearhead the agitation, have scaled down their demands for Sixth Schedule status and statehood to a special provision under Article 371(K) and a UT with a legislature, the talks have hit a roadblock as the Ladakh bodies accuse the Centre of backtracking on its promises.