Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa Jan has written to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, questioning the “logic” of holding panchayat and urban local bodies (ULB) elections in the Union Territory in winter months, when a number of people migrate to warmer regions.

Social and religious groups in Kargil, along with Jan, have also called for a complete shutdown in the region on Tuesday citing “bureaucratic overreach.”

The MP said that holding the elections in the winter months could deprive many eligible voters of a fair opportunity to participate in the democratic process.

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In his letter, the MP sought to draw the administration’s attention to the critical “geographical, climatic, logistical and administrative considerations” that, he said, must be taken into account before announcing the schedule for the forthcoming elections to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs).