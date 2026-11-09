Naveed Iqbal is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, and reports from Jammu and Kashmir.... Read More
Ladakh MP Mohmad Haneefa Jan has written to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, questioning the “logic” of holding panchayat and urban local bodies (ULB) elections in the Union Territory in winter months, when a number of people migrate to warmer regions.
Social and religious groups in Kargil, along with Jan, have also called for a complete shutdown in the region on Tuesday citing “bureaucratic overreach.”
The MP said that holding the elections in the winter months could deprive many eligible voters of a fair opportunity to participate in the democratic process.
In his letter, the MP sought to draw the administration’s attention to the critical “geographical, climatic, logistical and administrative considerations” that, he said, must be taken into account before announcing the schedule for the forthcoming elections to the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDCs).
The administration had announced that panchayat elections throughout the UT will be held on November 21. The administration had also notified delimitation for 100 constituencies that will form part of the newly formed Autonomous Hill Development Councils, elections to which are yet to be announced although they are speculated to be held in December.
Jan highlighted that a significant section of Ladakh’s population, including senior citizens, traders, businesspersons and other residents, traditionally undertakes seasonal migration to warmer regions during the winter months. A considerable number of students also remain outside Ladakh for higher education, competitive examination preparation, and other academic pursuits.
Therefore, the MP said in his letter, “Holding elections during this period, without adequately addressing these circumstances, could deprive many eligible voters of a fair opportunity to participate in the democratic process.”
He said that democratic elections must not only be conducted within the constitutional and legal framework but must also ensure effective, equitable and meaningful participation of all sections of society. “Any electoral exercise undertaken without adequately considering the prevailing circumstances could lead to avoidable disenfranchisement, public inconvenience and legitimate grievances,” he said.
On Monday, representatives from various socio-religious groups as well as MP Jan announced a complete shutdown for Tuesday throughout Kargil, barring schools and essential services.
Addressing the press in Kargil, Kargil Democratic Alliance co-chairman Sajjad Kargili said, “About 25 per cent of our population moves out of Ladakh due to harsh weather conditions, despite that we are hearing that UT administration wants to conduct LAHDC polls in December. This is an unacceptable move.”
He also accused the administration of forcing its decisions on the people of Ladakh, urging it to ensure democratic representation in the Union Territory in its true form.