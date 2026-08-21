Ladakh viral video: Woman apologises to Indian Army over Minamarg checkpost row

There is hardly any person on the internet who hasn’t watched the video of the viral woman lashing out at Army personnel in Ladakh for closing a road due to security reasons. Now, in an interview with a TV channel, she issued an apology, saying that her judgment was clouded when she lashed out and said the Gen-Z protests a month ago had a deep impression on her.

The viral incident happened in the Minamarg Check Post area in Ladakh. In the video, the woman is seen arguing with the security personnel over inconvenience due to the allegedly ‘blocked’ check post. “We are Gen Z. We will not tolerate this nonsense! We will not tolerate this nonsense,” she could be heard sayiing on the video.