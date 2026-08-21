Ladakh viral video: Woman apologises to Indian Army over Minamarg checkpost row

A woman whose video arguing with security personnel at the Minamarg Check Post in Ladakh went viral has apologised to the Indian Army, saying she deeply respects the force.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readUpdated: Aug 21, 2026 07:39 AM IST
A woman whose argument with security personnel at Ladakh's Minamarg Check Post went viral has apologised to the Indian Army.A woman whose argument with security personnel at Ladakh's Minamarg Check Post went viral has apologised to the Indian Army. (Image via X: @IndianArmyinJK)
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There is hardly any person on the internet who hasn’t watched the video of the viral woman lashing out at Army personnel in Ladakh for closing a road due to security reasons. Now, in an interview with a TV channel, she issued an apology, saying that her judgment was clouded when she lashed out and said the Gen-Z protests a month ago had a deep impression on her.

The viral incident happened in the Minamarg Check Post area in Ladakh. In the video, the woman is seen arguing with the security personnel over inconvenience due to the allegedly ‘blocked’ check post. “We are Gen Z. We will not tolerate this nonsense! We will not tolerate this nonsense,” she could be heard sayiing on the video. 

The woman has now apologised to the Indian Army in an interview with NDTV

In the interview, the woman said: “I respect the Indian Army so much. I could never dream that they would feel bad because of something I said. That day, we were travelling from Ladakh to Delhi. We didn’t know there was going to be a VIP movement. We waited for three to four hours in the morning, and when we asked a soldier how much longer it would be, he said another hour.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

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