Ladakh administration withdraws cases against 20 booked in last year’s Leh violence

A year after four civilians were killed in police firing after protests turned violent in Leh city, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has announced the withdrawal of criminal cases against 20 of the 87 people booked in the aftermath of that incident. The withdrawal of criminal cases is one of the key demands of Ladakh’s representatives during ongoing talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In a post on X, Saxena said: “In the larger interest of peace, public tranquillity, and social harmony in Ladakh, I have approved the withdrawal of criminal cases against 20 individuals, related to the unfortunate violence that erupted in Leh on September 24 last year. Following a comprehensive review, the Ladakh police recommended a closure report for 20 individuals, in FIR no. 144/2005, registered at PS – Leh, under section 360 of the BNSS”.

This decision ensures that these 20 individuals move forward positively with their lives and careers, the post goes on to say.

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“By prioritizing justice and healing over protracted litigation, the decision aims at fostering a more peaceful, united, and harmonious society in Ladakh. I extend my sincere gratitude to Hon’ble Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah ji for his constant guidance and sympathetic approach, in matters pertaining to the victims and their families.”

This comes a day after the Ladakh administration announced that it would file closure reports against some of the individuals booked in cases after the violence of September 24, 2025. That announcement came after representatives of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Leh Apex Body (LAB) met officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in Leh.

This also comes days after the Centre proposed a constitutional provision of ‘Article 371(K)’ in a bid to extend additional protections to Ladakh during a meeting of the sub-committee with the MHA earlier this month.

Quashing of the cases has been a key demand of the representatives. The announcement comes ahead of a 20-km march that Ladakh climate activist Sonam Wangchuk will lead to mark the anniversary of the civilian killings in Ladakh. On Wednesday, the KDA and LAB had delivered a list of non-negotiables to the Centre, which includes financial powers for the proposed, elected Ladakh Legislative Assembly; a separate Public Service Commission for jobs in the Ladakh UT; and an “unconditional withdrawal” of all cases against those affected by the violence of September 24 last year.

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Four protesters were killed and 44 injured as police fired after a protest for statehood and the Sixth Schedule for Ladakh turned violent in Leh on September 24 last year. After the protests, Wangchuk, who was on a hunger strike at the time of the incident, was booked under the National Security Act (NSA) and lodged in Jodhpur jail for six months.