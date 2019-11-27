Ladakh vehicles to have new initials post bifurcation

Toggle Menu
The state code for vehicles in Jammu and Kashmir was "JK" before its bifurcation. 

Ladakh: Vehicles in union territory to get new initials post bifurcation
Registration numbers of vehicles in newly created union territory Ladakh will now carry the initials “LA”. (Representational Image)

Registration numbers of vehicles in newly created Union Territory of Ladakh will now carry the initials “LA”, according to a notification from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

The code for vehicles in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh was “JK” before its bifurcation.

Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh — on October 31 after the Parliament passed the J&K Reorganisation Bill on August 5. On the same day, the government also announced the scrapping of the special status of the state under Article 370.

