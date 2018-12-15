J-K admin greenlights proposal for setting up first-ever university in Ladakh

Jammu and Kashmir administration Saturday gave its nod for the establishment of the first ever university in Ladakh.

The approval came during a State Administrative Council meeting chaired by Governor Satya Pal Malik. His advisors, K Vijay Kumar, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai and Kewal Kumar Sharma, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam and Principal Secretary to the Governor Umang Narula were also present at the meeting.

It will be a Cluster University covering five colleges of Lehand Kargil districts, an official spokesperson said. The university will be established with an initial grant of Rs 65 crore to be provided in next fiscal, he added.

“The establishment of a university will fulfil a long-standing demand of the people of Leh and Kargil districts”, the official further said.